  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh man killed in Kabul terrorist attack laid to rest

    15:05, 30 January 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Yerlan Zhampeissov who was killed in the barbaric terrorist attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul was laid to rest in Kazakhstan, a source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Kazinform.

    According to official spokesman of the ministry Anuar Zhainakov, his body was repatriated to Kazakhstan on January 27 and buried the same day.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Zhampeissov born in 1978 was a resident of Astana. The businessman was in Kabul on the invitation of an Afghani telecommunications company.

    He fell a victim to the terrorist attack at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul on January 20.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!