  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh man wins bronze at World Hand-to-Hand Combat Championship

    11:28, 25 September 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fighting in the 70 kg weight division at the World Junior Hand-to-Hand Combat Championship held in Tula, Russia, Koshen Akanov, an athlete of the Central Athletic Club of the Armed Forces of the Republic Kazakhstan, won a bronze medal, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

    About 300 strongest fighters of 14 countries including Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Romania, Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, Germany, competed for the champion titles.

    Tags:
    Sport Army Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!