Kazakh manufacturers partake in construction expo in Ashgabat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of 5 Kazakhstani companies manufacturing dry mortars, rails and structures, window hardware, paints, and insulating glass units, participated in the Turkmen Construction 2018 International Exhibition in Ashgabat. The Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan organized the country's booth at the exhibition, the Chamber's press service said.

The exhibition is mainly aimed at demonstrating modern technologies, projects, and competitive products, expanding trade and economic relations, exchanging best practices and information in the field of innovative technologies, and networking between manufacturers and consumers. Over 130 companies from 14 countries (Russia, Germany, Spain, the UAE, Austria, France, Greece, Finland, Poland, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Ukraine) took part in the Turkmen Construction 2018 International Exhibition.



As a result of the exhibition, Aktobe Rail and Section Works LLP held talks with the Minister of Railway Transport of the Republic of Turkmenistan Azat Atamuradov, who announced the plans to modernize the railways of Turkmenistan in the next three years. Following the meeting, the Kazakhstani manufacturer is exploring the possibility of signing a contract to supply a total of 39,000 tons of rails.

Negotiating with Turkmen entrepreneurs, the Kazakh side signed a $30,000 contract for the supply of dry mortar products made by Elif Chemicals LLP.