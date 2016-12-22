Kazakh Mazhilisman to participate in TurkPA office opening in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM - The Parliamentary delegation of Kazakhstan headed by the chairman of Mazhilis Nurlan Nigmatullin is participating in the activities of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-Speaking Countries (TurkPA) in Baku, Azerbaijan in Baku.

One of the main events of the parliamentarians' meeting is opening of the new TurkPA office initiated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Kazakh Mazhilisman has held bilateral meetings with the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

Nurlan Nigmatullin began the meeting with the head of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Ismail Kakhraman with expression of condolence to the families of the victims killed in the terrorist attacks in Istanbul and Kayseri.

He noted the high level of the relations between the countries in new historical conditions. He also emphasized importance of the state visit of the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Kazakhstan in 2015, and the visit of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Turkey in April and August, 2016.

"With a big advantage Turkey has overcome the difficulty after attempt of the military coup on July 15 this year. During this period your people once again proved to the whole world that Turkey is a democratic state. It should be noted that after the incident President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in the Republic of Turkey", - the Speaker of Mazhilis of Kazakhstan told.

In turn, Mr. Kakhraman highly appreciated the results of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in TurkPA in 2016, and noted the prospects of the dialogue platform of the parliamentarians in the conditions of present challenges.

The parties discussed the issues of peacemaking negotiation over Syrian conflict in Astana. The Speaker of Turkish Parliament noted Astana's important peacekeeping role.

In the end of the meeting Nigmatullin invited the Turkish colleague to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.

During the conversations with the speaker of Millie Majlis of Azerbaijan Oktay Assadov and chairman of Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan Chynybay Tursunbekov he discussed the matters of interaction within the Assembly and activation of inter-parliamentary dialogue in general.