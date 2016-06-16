Kazakh medic praises cancer patient care in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The standards of medical aid for cancer patients in Belarus are exemplary, BelTA learned from Mukhtar Tuleutayev, head physician of the oncology center of Astana, Kazakhstan in Minsk on 15 June.

Mukhtar Tuleutayev said that Belarus has preserved traditions of the best Soviet medical schools. The traditions have evolved taking into account modern trends and changes.



In his words, foreign specialists can learn a lot from Belarusian colleagues concerning surgical and therapeutic methods of treatment, radiation treatment, and bone marrow transplantation. "Our specialists come here to adopt Belarusian methods. Researchers from Belarus arrange master classes in Kazakhstan, share their knowledge with colleagues," noted the head physician.



The 9th CIS and Eurasia Oncology and Radiology Congress took place in Minsk on 15 June. Top specialists in the field came to participate in the congress. According to Mukhtar Tuleutayev, the event is the most respected cancer research forum in the former Soviet Union, BelTA refers to eng.belta.by.