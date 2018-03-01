Kazakh Met Office issues weather forecast for March

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan in March, Kazinform reports.

"Spring is settling over southern Kazakhstan, while the north still sees winter. At the beginning and the end of the first ten-day period, it will get much colder almost in all Kazakhstan due to the cold anticyclone coming from the European part of Russia," the report said.



According to the weather forecasters, the passage of the atmospheric fronts will cause rains and snowfalls in some parts of the country, while heavy precipitation is possible in the south and southeast. The air temperature will decline down to -20...-28 degrees Centigrade at night and to -10...-18 degrees in the daytime in the northern half of the country. In the southern half, it will get down to 0...-8 and 0...-5 degrees at night and in the daylight hours, respectively.

In the middle of the first ten-day period, influenced by the southern cyclone, most of the country will see precipitation, mainly snowfalls (heavy in some areas), and rise in temperature. Throughout the month, the spring heat will often be replaced by cold spells, which are predicted to be in the middle of the second ten-day period, and at the beginning and the end of the third period.

The average monthly temperature is expected to be 1 to 2 degrees above normal. It will be almost normal only in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, and West Kazakhstan regions, in most parts of Kostanay region, and in the north of Aktobe region.

The monthly precipitation is expected to be almost normal in Atyrau, Mangistau, Kyzylorda regions, in the greater part of Karaganda region, and in the south of Aktobe region. It will exceed the usual figures in Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, and East-Kazakhstan regions.

Kazhydromet warned that the monthly forecast is only advisory (60% to 65% likely), and will be adjusted by 7-day and 3-day forecasts.