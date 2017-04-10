Kazakh MFA: Astana prepares for May meeting on Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov told journalists about preparation for the meeting on resolving the Syrian conflict to be held in Astana in May, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We call on all the parties interested in peaceful resolution of the Syrian conflict to support both Astana Process and primarily Geneva Process, that is under auspices of the UN", he said.

Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed his hope that "all involved parties will maintain these processes using all means in their hands".

He noted that Kazakhstan is interested in involving all concerned in Astana Process so that to strengthen ceasefire.

"Not only those who already participate as observers, in our view the range of participants can be increased, but the final word rests with the guarantor states [Russia, Iran and Turkey]", the minister added.