Kazakh MFA comments on situation in Zimbabwe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov has commented on the situation in Zimbabwe, where the military, according to some sources, took control of the government institutions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"You know that Kazakhstan is a Member of the UN Security Council. One of the main goals of the Security Council is to ensure peace and security. From the perspective of such an approach, Kazakhstan, as well as other UN Security Council Members, is interested in resolving the situation in Zimbabwe through peaceful means without any armed confrontation and, certainly, without any military takeover or other actions," the minister said on the sidelines of the Senate.

The head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry highlighted that the African Union is involved in resolving the situation in Zimbabwe and expressed hope that the country will be able to overcome the crisis peacefully.

"In this particular case, we rely on the information from the official sources in Zimbabwe and international circles. First of all, the African Union takes part in resolving this situation. The African Union also has its own agency similar to the Security Council, which is based in Addis Ababa (the capital of Ethiopia). We rely on the information they provide to us as the Members of the UN Security Council. I still think that Zimbabwe will succeed in overcoming the crisis peacefully and resolving its internal political situation," he added.

We earlier reported that the Zimbabwean military appears to have taken control of state institutions, saying that it is targeting criminals in government who are bent on destabilizing the country.

Chief of staff in the Zimbabwe National Army Sibusiso Moyo appeared on state television early Wednesday, saying that the position taken by the military since the statement made by Zimbabwe Defense Forces commander Constantino Chiwenga Monday had reached "another level".