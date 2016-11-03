Kazakh MFA condemns missile attack on Mecca

ASTANA.KAZINFORM According to official information from Saudi Arabia, a long-range ballistic missile was launched by Houthi rebels of Yemen towards Mecca on October 27.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan condemns the rebels' actions.



"Mecca and Medina are the holiest sites for all the Muslims of the world and is visited by millions of pilgrims every year including Kazakhstanis. The Ministry deems this action as absolutely unacceptable from civilizational, universal human and humanitarian viewpoints.



Besides, such extremely irresponsible actions do not contribute to the resolution of crisis in Yemen and moreover moves away the perspective of political regulation of the conflict.



Kazakhstan confirms its adherence to a principal position about unacceptability of further escalation of military actions in Yemen and stands for political resolution as a sole right way of withdraw from this crisis.



In this regard, we express support to the efforts of the UN Special Envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed and countries of the region on restoring direct talks between the administration of President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi and representatives of Houthi movement," the statement reads.