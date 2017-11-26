Kazakh MFA condemns terror attack in Egypt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan condemned the terror attack on an Egyptian mosque that took place on Friday, and offers condolences to the families of those killed, Kazinform reports.

"Kazakhstan strongly condemns the terror attack on Rawdah mosque in the Egyptian city of Bir al-Abed during Friday prayers on 24th November 2017 that killed multiple innocent civilians. The world once again faced the act of terrorism, the organizers and masterminds of which must be found and severely punished," the Foreign Ministry says in a statement.

"We express our sincere condolences to the Government of Egypt, the families and friends of the people killed, and wish the soonest recovery to all the injured," the ministry says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs underlines that Kazakhstan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and stands for the world community's collective and decisive actions in the fight against that evil by establishing the Global Anti-Terrorist Coalition under the auspices of the United Nations. "We call for the speedy adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism," the statement reads.