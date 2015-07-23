Kazakh MFA congratulates Egypt on Revolution Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated its colleagues in Egypt on the Revolution Day.

The ministry took it to its Twitter account to send its heartfelt congratulations to the people of Egypt. "Dear colleagues from @MOFAEgypt! Please, accept our heartfelt congratulations on #RevolutionDay of #Egypt!" the congratulatory twit reads. The Revolution Day is the public holiday in Egypt celebrated countrywide on July 23.