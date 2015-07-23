  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh MFA congratulates Egypt on Revolution Day

    17:29, 23 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated its colleagues in Egypt on the Revolution Day.

    The ministry took it to its Twitter account to send its heartfelt congratulations to the people of Egypt. "Dear colleagues from @MOFAEgypt! Please, accept our heartfelt congratulations on #RevolutionDay of #Egypt!" the congratulatory twit reads. The Revolution Day is the public holiday in Egypt celebrated countrywide on July 23.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Diplomacy News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!