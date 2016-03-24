Kazakh MFA congratulates Greece on Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan has congratulated their colleagues in Greece on a national holiday.

The ministry took it to its official Twitter account to extend congratulations to the Hellenic Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the Independence Day: "Happy #IndependenceDay, colleagues from @GreeceMFA! We wish prosperity and all the very best to your hospitable country!"

This national holiday is celebrated annually in Greece on March 25, commemorating the start of the War of Greek Independence in 1821.