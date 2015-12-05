  • kz
    •

    Kazakh MFA congratulates Thailand on National Day

    14:45, 05 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has congratulated its colleagues at the Foreign Ministry of Thailand on the occasion of National Day.

    "Dear colleagues from @MFAThai_PR_EN, we are happy to send our heartfelt congratulations to you on the #NationalDay of Thailand!" the ministry wrote in a tweet. The National Day or King's Birthday is traditionally observed in Thailand on December 5.

