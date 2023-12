Kazakh MFA congratulates Venezuela on Flag Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan has extended its congratulations to its colleagues in Venezuela on Flag's Day.

"We send heartfelt congratulations to our colleagues on Flag's Day of #Venezuela! @vencancilleria," the ministry's official Twitter account says. Venezuela used to celebrate the Flag Day on March 12. But, in 2006, it was designated August 3 in honor of disembarkment of Francisco de Miranda in La Vela de Coro in 1806.