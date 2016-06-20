Kazakh MFA extends condolences over tragic death of children in Karelia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan has extended its condolences over the death of children in a tragic accident in Russia's Republic of Karelia on June 18.

The ministry took to its Twitter account to offer its sincere condolences: "Dear colleagues @MID_RF @rfembassyastana, dear people of Russia! Please accept our deepest condolences in connection with the death of people on Lake Syamozero"



13 children vacationing at the Park Hotel Syamozero children's camp were killed in a rafting accident in Karelia, Russia.



