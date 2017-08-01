Kazakh MFA has no info on Astana process date change

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan does not have any information on any changes in the timeframe of the sixth round of the Astana process, spokesman of the ministry Anuar Zhainakov said when interviewed by Kazinform correspondent.

"We do not have any information about any time change for the Syria talks," said Anuar Zhainakov.

At the same time, he added that if there is any change in the talks timing, it would be surely advised.

"If there are any changes and we receive the date of the upcoming negotiations approved by all the participants of the negotiation process, we will inform about it in a timely manner," Zhainakov said.

It should be noted that the talks are scheduled for late August. However, earlier media reported that the intra-Syrian talks could take place earlier.