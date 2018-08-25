Kazakh MFA issues statement on discovery of tourists' bodies in Georgia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has issued a statement following the discovery of two bodies of tourists in Georgia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Our Embassy in Georgia has contacted the municipality of Mestia which reported the discovery of the tourists' remains. There were no documents and the bodies will be identified by authorized agencies. Their identities and cause of death will be determined after the forensic analysis is performed," Aibek Smadiyarov, the official spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.



It bears to remind that Astana resident Sergey Trofimov went missing in the mountains of Georgia in July 2016.



Russian mass media were the first to break the news of the discovery.