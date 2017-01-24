Kazakh MFA issues statement on outcomes of International Meeting on Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan has issued the statement on the outcomes of the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement held in Astana on January 23-24.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan welcomes the outcomes of the international meeting on Syrian settlement, held on January 23-24, 2017. The negotiations were made possible thanks to the efforts of the guarantor states - Russia, Turkey and Iran, with the participation of the UN and the United States.



Kazakhstan believes that the agreements reached as part of the Astana Process will give a positive impetus to the political settlement of the Syrian crisis within the framework of the Geneva Process in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 (2015). Astana hopes that the parties of the Syrian conflict shall adhere to their commitments on the ceasefire in Syria in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolution 2336 (2016).



Kazakhstan, as is known, hosted two rounds of talks between some Syrian opposition groups in Astana in 2015, and provided humanitarian aid to the Syrian people in the amount of 500 tonnes in December 2016.



As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 Kazakhstan will be applying maximum efforts to address the issues related to regional and global security, and in this regard, is ready to contribute to the process of settlement of the Syrian crisis," the statement reads.