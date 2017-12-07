Kazakh MFA issues statement on status of the city of Jerusalem

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is concerned with the growing tension over the situation regarding the status of the city of Jerusalem and calls upon all parties involved to exercise restraint, Kazakh MFA press service reports.

While standing for maintenance of the current status of Jerusalem, Kazakhstan reaffirms its commitment to the Middle Eastern settlement based on international law, in accordance with the relevant UNGA and UNSC resolutions 181 (1947), 242 (1967), 338 (1973), 2334 (2016), as well as through the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002.

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict must be resolved according to the formula "two states for two peoples", that foresees the establishment of the Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, coexisting in peace and security with Israel.

Kazakhstan, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, will continue to render its full support to the process of restoring stability in the region, which is an essential condition for the establishment of peace in the Middle East.