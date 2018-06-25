Kazakh MFA kicks off 26 new diplomacy faces project

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan is launching "26 New Faces of Diplomacy" media project timed to the 26th Anniversary of the Diplomatic Service of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA's press service.

The project is aimed at increasing motivation among young employees of the Diplomatic Service and strengthening the diplomats' occupational prestige.

In the run-up to the Day of the Diplomatic Service in Kazakhstan celebrated on July 2, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be posting on Facebook information about top young diplomats working in the central office of the ministry and in Kazakhstan's foreign institutions.

"The 26 New Faces of Diplomacy project is being implemented in support of the 100 New Faces nationwide project initiated by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev within the framework of the Rukhani Janghyru Governmental Program. We hope that owing to the project, the general public of our country will have an opportunity to get to know more about the activities of the diplomats," the ministry pointed out.