Kazakh MFA made Statement in regard to Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan made the Statement in regard to the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles.

TheMinistry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan expresses its regretsover the decision of the United States of America to withdraw its participationin the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-RangeMissiles – one of the most important factors in maintaining internationalsecurity. The denunciation of the Treaty can trigger a new arms race fraughtwith serious consequences on a global scale, the Kazakh MFA’s press servicereports.

The Republic of Kazakhstan always stood forthe preservation and strict observance of the Treaty by all parties andsupported its value as a unique historic agreement that allowed to eliminate awhole class of nuclear delivery vehicles and achieve a significant progress innuclear disarmament in accordance with Article VI of the Treaty on theNon-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Kazakhstanleaves no hope that the parties will make all necessary efforts to resolve theexisting problems through constructive negotiations within the framework ofexisting bilateral and multilateral mechanisms.