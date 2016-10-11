Kazakh MFA: Man stabbed to death in Moscow national of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Police found a lifeless body of the citizen of Kazakhstan showing signs of violent death in the town of Lyubertsy near Moscow city in early October.

Spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry Anuar Zhainakov told Kazinform correspondent that the identity of the victim had been confirmed.



According to Zhainakov, local police launched a criminal investigation on October 10.



Earlier Russian mass media claimed that a 50-year-old citizen of Kazakhstan was found dead not far from the Torpedo football stadium in Moscow. The victim was brutally stabbed.