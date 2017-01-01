Kazakh MFA’s statement concerning terrorist attack in Istanbul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic has made a statement regarding the terrorist attack in Istanbul's Reina nightclub.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist attack that took place in Istanbul on January 1, 2017, resulting in the death of dozens of people.

The world has seen yet another manifestation of terrorism in this heinous crime whose organizers and inspirers should be found and brought to justice.

We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wish the quickest recovery to the injured, as well as strength, endurance and perseverance to the government and fraternal people of Turkey,” the statement reads.



