Kazakh MFA’s statement on terror attack in Kabul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan issued a statement over the terror attack in the diplomatic quarter of Kabul, Kazinform reports with reference to the ministry's website.

"Kazakhstan resolutely condemns the inhuman act of terror in the diplomatic quarter of Kabul that killed dozens of civilians on January 27, 2018. The criminal use of an ambulance is particularly horrible, cynical and mean," the statement says.

"Kazakhstan states that the nation of Afghanistan has endured enough violence, and once again calls on the international community to support this country by expanding the regional cooperation and more effectively using preventive diplomacy tools.

We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased, and also wish a speedy recovery to the injured.".



It is to be recalled that a huge explosion rocked the Afghan capital Kabul claiming lives of at least 95 people. According to local mass media, a bomb-laden vehicle detonated in the Afghan capital.

"There is no information about the nationals of Kazakhstan injured in the attack at this point," official spokesman of the Ministry Anuar Zhainakov told Kazinform.

Earlier, Kazinform reported about another attack at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul on January 20. A Kazakh businessman was killed by terrorists at the hotel that day.