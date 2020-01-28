  • kz
    •

    Kazakh MFA sends a note to China to evacuate its nationals

    12:43, 28 January 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Ministry held on Monday a briefing for the foreign diplomats.

    «Chinese diplomats focused on the situation in their country. They assured that situation is under control, all the necessary measures are taken,» 1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Shakhrat Nuryshev said at today’s press conference in Nur-Sultan.


    He also stressed that in case of strong requests of foreign countries China is ready to consider evacuation of foreign citizens staying there. For this purpose, Kazakhstan sent a note to China.


    As of now, there are 98 Kazakh students in Wuhan. Kazakhstan is set to send a charter plane for their evacuation.

    «The issue is being negotiated with China,» he resumed.
