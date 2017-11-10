Kazakh MFA sums up outcomes of Interregional Cooperation Forum with Russia

ASTANA. KAZIFORM Today, a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has told about the results of the 14th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum attended by the heads of state, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The 14th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum was held yesterday. The forum initiated by the Head of our state has been held every year since 2003," Director of the Foreign Ministry's CIS Department Nurzhan Kajiakbarov told the reporters on Friday.

He stressed that the forum has become a platform for strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia.

"As you know, our countries are united by the world's longest land border of 7,500 km. Therefore, the Heads of State prioritize the ties between the regions, especially in terms of the cross-border cooperation. The forum is dedicated to a specific theme each year. This year, it mainly focused on developing human capital," said Nurzhan Kajiakbarov.

Besides, the representative of the Kazakh MFA added that several major events took place within the framework of the forum. They included the forum's plenary session attended by the Heads of State, a forum of universities' chancellors, a business council meeting, and an exhibition dedicated to the development of human capital. Astana and Moscow signed a number of bilateral documents within the forum.

"In particular, the leaders of the two countries signed a joint statement on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Russia, a document on certain details of the delineation of the bottom of the northern part of the Caspian Sea, a document on the terms for operation of the Astana branch of the Moscow State University. The sides also signed two documents on healthcare delivery in Baikonur and nearby towns, and an agreement on the lease of Baikonur complex, as well as several business contracts. In general, we highly appreciate the outcomes of the forum. We believe it is another step in strengthening the strategic partnership between our countries and are determined to continue implementing the agreements reached within the forum," the director summed up.