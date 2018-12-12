Kazakh MFA to find out if any Kazakhstanis suffered in Strasbourg shooting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry has set to find out are there any Kazakhstanis suffered or killed as a result of a shooting in Strasbourg, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh diplomats in France keep in touch with the local law enforcement agencies, the release posted on Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reads.



The Ministry urges the nationals of Kazakhstan, staying in France, in case of emergency situations to immediately contact the Embassy reaching it at the address posted on the Embassy's official website.



As earlier reported, three people died, seven were severely injured, another four suffered minor injuries in the shooting near the Christmas market of Strasbourg last night.