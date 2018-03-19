Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin wins Irving Challenger

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's No 1 in men's tennis Mikhail Kukushkin (89th in ATP rating) has become the winner in Irving Challenger, USA, with the prize fund of USD 150,000, Kazinform cites SPORTINFORM.

In the finals Mikhail Kukushkin played against Italian Matteo Berrettini (108). In the first set Kukushkin took two games on the rival's serve and won the set with the score 6:2.

In the second set Kukushkin served twice, won rival's serve and failed one - 3:6.

In the third set Kukushkin made two breaks and finished with the score 6:1.

This was the first match between the rivals.

It should be noted that in 2017 Kukushkin also performed in the finals of Irving tournament which he lost to Slovenian Aljaz Bedene. For Mikhail it is the 15th victory in the Challenger and Futures series.