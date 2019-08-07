Kazakh militaries rank among top-3 at 2019 Intl Army Games

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Military servicemen of Kazakhstan rank among top-3 following the first stage of the competitions of the 2019 International Army Games, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

Thus, in True Friend dog handlers’ competitionheld in Moscow region, the canine team of Kazakhstan secured the first place.

In Tank Biathlon contest held at theAlabino training range in Moscow region, Kazakhstani tank crews have retainedthe first positions for the second day. The crew demonstrated the best result –21 minutes 50 seconds.

In Aviadarts competition in Russia’sRyazan, Kazakh air force pilots showed a high level of physical training. The crews of Su-25 jets, Mi-35 and Mi-171Shhelicopters finished the first and the crew of Su-30SM fighter jet stands thethird.

Military servicemenparticipating in the Field Kitchen (Alabino,Moscow region) and Military-Medical RelayRace (Forish training range, Uzbekistan) are ranking the second.

Kazakhstanisnipers showed the third result in Sniper Frontier competition (individualcontest) held in Brest, Belarus.

Navy sailors havealso performed well during the Sea Cupcontest in Azerbaijan. The Kazakh crew became the third in the ship damage control.

Meanwhile, ateam of Kazakh servicemen retains the third position in the Equestrian Marathon in Mongolia.

In Armenia, the participants of the Warriorof the Commonwealth contest finished the third in military professional servicemen skills

32 competitionsof the 2019 International Army Games are underway now in 10 countries. 223teams from 39 countries of the world are participating in them. Kazakhstanimilitaries are competing in 16 contests.

The officialopening of the 5th International Army Games took place at theAlabino training range in Moscow region on August 3.

This year theGames will be held from August 3 through August 17 at 21 military ranges of 10countries and in water areas of the Caspian, Baltic seas and the Persian Gulf.

The 40thOtar military base in Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan will host three competitionsof the Games – Falcon Hunting, Masters of Artillery Fire andConfident Reception. The official opening of the Games in Kazakhstan washeld today with the participation of representatives of 13 countries.