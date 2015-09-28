Kazakh militaries to partake in 6th CISM World Games in Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The sportsmen of the Central Army Sports Club of the Kazakh Defense Ministry are preparing for the 6th CISM World Games to be hosted by South Korea on October 1-11, 2015.

Our sportsmen will compete in 10 sports: free-style wrestling, orienteering, judo, swimming, Greco-Roman wrestling, rifle and pistol shooting, military pentathlon, taekwondo, track and field and boxing.

As the Defense Ministry's press service informs, 60 sportsmen of CSKA will represent Kazakhstan in the Games. Among them are: soldier Eldos Sarkulov - World Boxing Champion 2014, serviceman Nursultan Mamayev - taekwondo fighter, soldier Baglan Zhakansha - world champion in Greko-Roman wrestling, soldier Gusman Kyrgyzbayev - judoka etc. The 5th Summer World Military Games were held in Rio de Janeiro in 2011. 52 Kazakhstani military sportsmen participated in the Games in 7 sports (basketball, boxing, judo, track and field, parachuting, swimming, taekwondo and triathlon)