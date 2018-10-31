  • kz
    Kazakh military delegation attends EURONAVAL expo in Paris

    10:32, 31 October 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's delegation led by Naval Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan captain I rank Saken Bekzhanov participated in the 26th EURONAVAL International Exhibition on 23-26 October 2018 in Paris, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry.



    The Kazakh side attended a range of presentations organized on the sidelines of the exhibition and the official reception of the Head of the exhibition and Naval Commander-in-Chief of France.

    Held once every two years, EURONAVAL is a trade show for the maritime safety and naval defense industry. It is arranged by the Ministry of the Armed Forces of France.

