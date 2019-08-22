Kazakh military made 14 flights over Pobeda Peak

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh military flew over the Pobeda Peak in search of the stranded climbers, the Kazakh Defense Ministry’s press service reports.

The helicopter flew hovering at the height of 5,100-6,000 meters.

According to head of the search operations Vasiliy Pivtsov, the visual survey and thermal imaging gave no results. No signs of life or bodies were found.

As earlier reported, a group of Kazakh climbers, namely, Murat Otepbayev, Andrei Korneyev and Alexander Checulin, the latter died of pulmonary edema, got stuck in the snowdrift atop of Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan. The Kazakh Defense Ministry launched the rescue operation to get trapped climbers home.