Kazakh military officers explore Italy’s peacekeeping experience

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Under the 2017 Plan of Military Cooperation between the Defense Ministries of Kazakhstan and Italy, Italian Defense Attache to Kazakhstan Col. Andrea Natale has delivered a lecture "Italian Approaches to Peacekeeping Operation" to the military students of the National University of Defense named after the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

The lecturer told about the world's current military and political situation and its impact on the military security issues and outlined the milestones of peacekeeping operations and the current areas of the Italian Armed Forces development.

"Presently, peacekeeping operations act as an arbiter that establishes and maintains a ceasefire and creates a buffer zone between the warring parties. Italy's experience in peacekeeping operations is demonstrative and highly effective in resolving the crisis all over the world," Head of the Military Administration Department Colonel Gani Lesov summarized the lecture.