Kazakh military, space equipment spark interest at exhibition in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The industrial exhibition "Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan: a new stage of cooperation", which was held in Tashkent as part of President Nazarbayev's visit to Uzbekistan has ended today in Tashkent, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The exhibition featured products of 47 major Kazakhstani companies in the military-technical, aerospace, pharmaceutical, textile, construction sectors, as well as in the machine-building, automotive and IT industries.



During the three-day exhibition, a Kazakh-Uzbek business forum was held which resulted in the signing of a number of agreements between Kazakh and Uzbek companies aimed at the promotion of new joint trade and investment projects.





In Tashkent, the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan presented the largest and most significant expositions, including mock-ups of space vehicles, aviation and military equipment, etc. According to the participants of the forum and visitors of the exhibition, the pavilions of the Ministry's enterprises were among the most popular.

National company Kazakhstan Engineering presented the production of its armored wheeled vehicles plant Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering, Arlan, Barys and Nomad armored vehicles.





Arlan, equipped with a SARP combat module manufactured by Kazakhstan Aselsan Engineering (KAE), was presented to the heads of state.

KAE itself showcased its main product line, Eurocopter Kazakhstan Engineering LLP a model of the EU145 helicopter, JSC Tynys its body armor and components for aviation equipment, and JSC Munaymash, components for oil and gas equipment.

Petropavlovsk Kirov Plant demonstrated a 3D printer, target installations, a model of polygon equipment, as well as mobile radio stations.





Perhaps the most spectacular among all at the UzExpoCenter during the industrial exhibition was the stand of the Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary national company with mock-ups of Kazakhstan's remote sensing satellites KazEOSat-1, KazEOSat-2 and space images of Tashkent and Astana.

The specialist told the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan how the country's space remote sensing system is used in different spheres of economy, defense, and national security, and how it can be used to provide space monitoring services for Kazakhstan's neighbor.





Following the results of the 2nd Kazakh-Uzbek business forum and exhibition in Tashkent, enterprises and organizations under the jurisdiction and trust management of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan signed a number of mutually beneficial agreements with Uzbek partners.

Thus, Chairman of the Board of JSC NC Kazakhstan Engineering Orman Nurbayev and head of the Uzbek enterprise LLC KRANTAS GROUP Mukhtar Karimov signed a memorandum on cooperation in the production of special equipment for defense industry enterprises.





President of JSC NC Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary Yergazy Nurgaliev and Chairman of the State Committee of Uzbekistan on land resources Abdishukur Abdullayev held talks and prepared for signing a memorandum on cooperation in the use of space technologies.

The next meeting of Kazakh and Uzbek partners in the defense and aerospace industry is scheduled to take place in a month at the Days of Space international forum in Kazakhstan in Astana.