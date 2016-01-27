Kazakh Mines sign deals with Hexagon Mining

TUCSON, ARIZONA. KAZINFORM Hexagon Mining increases its presence in Kazakhstan after signing deals with two prominent mine sites, Bozshakol and Aktogay. Both greenfield sites are owned and operated by KAZ Minerals, a high-growth copper company focused on large-scale, low-cost open pit mining. See Bozshakol's use of Hexagon Mining technology here.

KAZ Minerals is dedicated to modernizing both mine sites, and chose Hexagon Mining based not only on its technologies and services, but also the innovation offered by the greater Hexagon group. The deals also help solidify Hexagon Mining’s business strategy in the region.

“The reason for entering the Kazakh market was to grow the business in this strategically important region,” said Alan Bradford, Hexagon Mining EMEA Sales Director. “We want to introduce more business solutions for Kazakhstan’s developing economy. This emerging market fits in very well with our strategic goals for introducing innovative solutions into progressive markets. Kazakhstan is moving to best practice solutions and Hexagon empowers our partners to harness the best technologies.

“In our first five-year plan, Hexagon wants to contribute strongly to the technological advancement of mining in Kazakhstan,” said Bradford. “We are prepared to invest and establish an advanced local technology hub. We will cultivate this partnership through training and by exchanging technical knowledge as the first step in a long-term engagement.”

The successful deployment at Bozshakol sees both low-precision fleet and high-precision machine guidance operating on top of WiMAX network infrastructure. WiMAX is a family of wireless communications standards, and its deployment at Bozshakol is a first for Hexagon Mining. By responding to the customer’s flexible requirements, Hexagon Mining’s field technicians and product development response team, now ensures our product suite supports our partner’s needs seamlessly.

“I have every confidence that our successful rollout at Bozshakol will be repeated at Aktogay,” said Bradford. “We look forward to increasing our presence in Kazakhstan with a strong local team and a focus on assisting our partners to achieve best practice.”

Hexagon Mining has an established office in Almaty, Kazakhstan colocated with Leica Geosystems to serve this thriving mining community.

About Hexagon Mining

Hexagon Mining is the only company to solve surface and underground challenges by integrating design, planning, and operations technologies for safer, more productive mines. Uniting MineSight, Leica Jigsaw, SmartMine UG, and SAFEmine, Hexagon Mining connects mine planning, design, fleet and production management, optimization, and collision avoidance software for a comprehensive flow of data across all operations. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, with more than 30 offices across five continents, the company is a dynamic network of talented mining professionals delivering technology, service, and support.

Hexagon Mining is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technologies that drive quality and productivity improvements across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications.

Source: mining.com