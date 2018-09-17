Kazakh Minister addresses IAEA General Conference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing the 62nd General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev drew attention to the global initiatives of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev aimed at strengthening the non-proliferation regime, the current state and prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and IAEA in peaceful use of nuclear energy, Kazinform reports.

The 62nd session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency has started its work today in Vienna. Kazakh delegation led by Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev consists of reps of the Energy Ministry, MFA, Kazatomprom, National Nuclear Centre, etc.



Kazakhstan organized there a side event dedicated to the country's role in realization of the IAEA goals. Heads of delegations of the IAEA member states took part in the event. Those attending highly appreciated Kazakhstan's efforts to strengthen non-proliferation regime, peaceful use of nuclear energy and global nuclear security.



The Kazakh Minister held a number of bilateral talks there.



The 62nd Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference is being held from 17 to 21 September 2018 at the Vienna International Centre (VIC) in Vienna, Austria, where high-ranking officials and representatives from IAEA Member States will consider a range of issues.

Kazakhstan is the 121st state to join the IAEA on February 14, 1994.