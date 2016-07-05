Kazakh Minister of Defense awards winners of «Batyr Arular» contest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, on July 5, on the eve of the Capital Day the Ministry of Defense held a solemn awarding ceremony of the winners of the second "Batyr arular" national competition of servicewomen of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

The competition aims to identify the best servicewomen who decided to connect their lives with the army, for whom military service is not just a job but a lifestyle. This year, "Batyr arular" competition was held for the second time in Kazakhstan. This year the competition has expanded its geography. In the online voting took part users from Russia, the USA, Germany, the United kingdom, Indonesia, India and Central Asia. In two months of the online voting there was received a record number of votes - 253 875. At the same time the competition tightened its requirements. The Internet users could vote only from one IP-address. As a result there were determined the best representatives of the Kazakh Army.

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov personally congratulated 12 winners. "In the Kazakh Army servicewomen are honorably bear their military duties. During their military service their main distinguishing features were responsibility and integrity. Servicewomen honorably work as well as men do, bring fresh perspective and warm-heartedness to military units of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan," he said.

About 80 servicewomen took part in the competition. They represent different regions of Kazakhstan, troop branches, military units, regional commands and various military professions: from military doctors and troopers to musicians and communication operators.

The contestants have come a long way to win coveted prizes and titles. Since the participation filing and till the present awarding ceremony they had shot, overcame different obstacles, conquered combat vehicles and even gone on special missions. Now each of them will appear on the pages of "Batyr arular" specialized calendar, the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry says.

"Military service is a pride. I am very proud that I am a military person, I am military doctor as well. This imposes on me a great responsibility," one of the competition winners Aizhan Mussayeva said.