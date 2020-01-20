Kazakh Minister of Energy meets with Belarus Ambassador

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kazakhstan Anatoly Nichkasov and Deputy Chairman of Belarusian state petrochemical concern Andrei Bunakov on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

The sides discussed the text of the draft Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on trade and economic cooperation in the sphere of oil and petroleum products deliveries to Belarus, possible volumes of those deliveries and other issues during the meeting.

The draft Agreement is being reviewed by government agencies.