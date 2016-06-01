Kazakh Minister of National Economy to attend OECD Ministerial Meeting in Paris

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Mr. Kuandyk Bishimbayev is expected to participate in the Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development that is scheduled to take place at the OECD Paris headquarters on June 2, 2016.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Chile with Finland, Hungary and Japan as Vice Chairs. Its main topic will be Enhancing Productivity for Inclusive Growth.



Participants of the meeting will explore policies that respond to productivity growth and inclusion goals in mutually reinforcing ways, how to help achieve the Sustainable development Goals and hot to strengthen the contribution of trade and investment to productivity and inclusive growth