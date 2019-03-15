  • kz
    Kazakh Minister, Roscosmos head had talks

    11:31, 15 March 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A working meeting of the delegations led by Kazakh Digital development, Defense and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev and Director General of Roscosmos Corporation Dmitry Rogozin took place at Baikonur, the Ministry's press service reports.

    The sides focused on a wide range of issues concerning cooperation at Baikonur and space cooperation at large. They also debated and approved further practical action plan on Baiterek launch complex project.

    Besides, the parties discussed realization of the trilateral project on modernization of the Gagarin launch pad jointly with the UAE for further use in to the benefit of the sides, cooperation of state bodies interested of Russia and Kazakhstan to realize launch service under the One Web program.

    The heads of delegations highly appreciated efficiency of Kazakh-Russia intergovernmental commission work on Baikonur complex and reached a preliminary agreement on holding its 6th session in April this year in Moscow.

