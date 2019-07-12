Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare, BMJ ink memorandum of cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - This week the British Medical Journal (BMJ) and the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan signed Memorandum on Cooperation on implementation of ‘Сlinical decision support' training initiative, Kazinform has learnt from the official Facebook account of the British Embassy in Nur-Sultan.

The document was signed by Dr Ashley McKimm, Director of Partnerships of BMJ and Lyazzat Aktayeva, Vice-Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Within the framework of this cooperation, Kazakhstani doctors will have an access to BMJ learning resources:BMJ Best Practice (point of care tool that draws on the latest evidence-based research to offer step-by-step guidance on diagnosis, treatment and prevention) and BMJ Learning (an independent and peer reviewed online learning resource to check your knowledge which covers clinical topics, professional skills and career development).

Dr Ashley McKimm, Director of Partnerships, BMJ said: "We are happy to cooperate with the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan in this important training initiative, and we look forward to share our experience with your medical specialists.

The event was attended by Mike Gifford, British Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Theodore Ling, Deputy Head of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan. They gave opening remarks and participated in the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of cooperation.