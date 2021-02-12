Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Dev names new Chief Staff

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerbulat Mukayev has been named the new Chief of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry Staff, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

Yerbulat Mukayev was born in 1961 in Uralsk region.

He graduated from the Guryev Pedagogical Institute, Higher Komsomolsk School, West Kazakhstan Engineering and Technology University.

He began his professional career as a teacher in secondary education facilities in 1979.

Between 1996 and 2001, he held senior positions at the Office of the Governor of West Kazakhstan region.

In 2001 and 2005, he served as a deputy head of the regional department of labor, employment and social protection of the population of Uralsk city.

From 2005 to 2007, he was the Deputy Mayor of Uralsk city. Between 2007 and 2008, he acted as the head of the Office of the West Kazakhstan region Governor.

Between 2008 and 2020, he has served as Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament of the fourth, fifth, and sixth convocations.