Kazakh Ministry urges to expand dual education system

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Education and Science Ministry Kulyash Shamshidinova has put forward vocational and technical education quality improvement suggestions, Kazinform reports.

"Over a number of years technological shifts sharply change the dynamic in the labor market. Each economic period sets up its claims on education, technical and vocational education system should be directly associated with industry and meet its requirements," the Minister said at today's Government meeting.



According to her, the national qualification system should become a kind of bridge for ensuring labour-enhancing employment.



"The system efficiency will depend on the teamwork of all concerned state bodies, field associations and Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs. At the same time, taking into account the impact of accelerated development of technologies on rapid depreciation of occupational standards, it is crucial to define the framework for each industry," the Minister added.



She also noted that, as a result, employers are dissatisfied with the quality of staff training.



It is known the role of dual education system in training qualified personnel is of great significance. The Minister stated that the country's share of students receiving dual education makes just 19.8%. The employers say that responsibility for student's safety and on-the-job training expenses hinder the development of dual education system. The Minister called to resolve all these problems suggesting refunding expenses of enterprises taking part in dual education system.