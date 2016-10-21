Kazakh mint produces coins for Germany and Poland

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - There are 69 mints in the world, but only three of them function in the CIS member states - in Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine, Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev said on Friday.

Akishev noted that the Kazakh mint is a unique enterprise with state-of-the-art equipment.



"The mint boasts highly-skilled staff that produces all types of coins. Moreover, traditions and invaluable experience of its specialists are transmitted from generation to generation," the head of the National Bank said at a press conference held in East Kazakhstan region.



In his words, quality of products and qualification of the staff add to the prestige of the Kazakh mint.



"It provides export services to Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Belarus. The mint also produces coins made of precious metals for Germany and Poland on request," Akishev added.