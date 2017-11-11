  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh MMA artist KOs Brazilian athlete at tournament in Moscow

    13:25, 11 November 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The capital city of Russia is hosting the M-1 Challenge 85 mixed martial arts event, according to Sports.kz.

    One of the competitors in the major card was Kazakhstan's Arman Ashimov (6-2-1). He fought against Brazilian Ervani Rodrigo Serra Melonio (16-2).

    The three-round flyweight fight ended with Ashimov's win by knockout in the first round.

    Thus, it was the seventh victory in the professional career of Arman Ashimov, while Serra Melonio suffered the third defeat.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!