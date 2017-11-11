Kazakh MMA artist KOs Brazilian athlete at tournament in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The capital city of Russia is hosting the M-1 Challenge 85 mixed martial arts event, according to Sports.kz.

One of the competitors in the major card was Kazakhstan's Arman Ashimov (6-2-1). He fought against Brazilian Ervani Rodrigo Serra Melonio (16-2).

The three-round flyweight fight ended with Ashimov's win by knockout in the first round.

Thus, it was the seventh victory in the professional career of Arman Ashimov, while Serra Melonio suffered the third defeat.

