ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani mixed martial arts fighter Zhalgas Zhumagulov (9-2) defeated Russian Arthur Bagautinov (5-1) at the Fight Nights Global 62 tournament in Moscow, according to Sports.kz.

Zhumagulov knocked out his opponent in the second round. Despite the eyebrow cut he received in the first round, Zhalgas managed to get together and showed character.