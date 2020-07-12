  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh MMA fighter loses in UFC debut

    12:36, 12 July 2020
    Photo: None
    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – MMA fighter Zhalgas Zhumagulov of Kazakhstan has lost in his UFC debut, Kazinform reports.

    He was defeated by 24-year-old Brazilian Raulian Paiva in a three-round fight in Abu Dhabi.

    The 31-year-old Zhumagulov is the former champion of the Fight Nights Global. In his last fight he was victorious over Ali Bagautinov by the judges’ split decision.

    In early 2020 Zhumagulov signed a contract with UFC and his debut was initially scheduled on April 13, however, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!