ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mixed Martial Arts fighter Nurbergen Sharipov from Atyrau has defeated Aslanbek Karov in the final of the Prime Selection-2017 tournament arranged by Tech-KREP fight club in Krasnodar, according to Sports.kz.

It was a 61 kg weight category fight. In the third round, our compatriot successfully choked out the rival from Kabardino-Balkaria getting an inside-the-distance victory.