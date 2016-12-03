Kazakh model demonstrates Dolce&Gabbana’s Alta Moda clothing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani model Bayan Bokisheva participated in a private fashion show by Dolce&Gabbana in Hong Kong.

Bokisheva became the first Kazakh girl invited to the show of the world-famous designers.

“I thought it would be impossible to win the casting, because Dolce&Gabbana’s Director for Casting had arrived specially from Milano to select models in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong. My dream came true and I am incredibly happy that I am honored to demonstrate Dolce&Gabbana pieces. I am especially happy to be the first Kazakh girl to participate in this show,” she wrote in her Instagram.

By the way, this is the first time when Dolce&Gabbana brings its Alta Moda collection to the East and holds a show in Hong Kong.