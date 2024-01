ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh welterweight Bobirzhan Mominov (3-0, 3 KOs) secured his fourth professional victory at the boxing night in Buenos Aires, Sports.kz reports.

Mominov beat Argentinian Leonardo Fabio Amitrano (9-1, 5 KOs) by a technical knockout.



This became the fourth professional victory in a row for the Kazakh boxer. The Argentinian suffered the second defeat in his career.